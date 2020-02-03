Postajemo sve gluplji. Da, primjeti se.

View this post on Instagram

When people in rich countries worry about migration, they tend to think of low-paid incomers who compete for jobs as construction workers, dishwashers or farmhands. ⁠ ⁠ When people in developing countries worry about migration, they are usually concerned at the prospect of their best and brightest decamping to Silicon Valley or to hospitals and universities in the developed world. ⁠ ⁠ This "brain drain" has long bothered policymakers in poor countries. How do educated people in those places feel about it?