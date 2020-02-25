Hrvatska 9. na svijetu po udjelu starijih od 60 godina - Monitor.hr

Slične vijesti

08.02. (18:30)

Za epidemiju - okej spremni

Infografika: Koliko su države spremne na epidemiju

Globalni indeks zdravstvene sigurnosti rangira 195 država po razini zdravstvene sigurnosti i pripremljenosti, prema šest kategorija – prevencija, rana detekcija i izvještavanje, brzi odgovor, zdravstveni sistem, usklađenost s međunarodnim normama, rizično okruženje. Prve na listi SAD, Velika Britanija, Nizozemska, Australija i Kanada, dok je Hrvatska 38. na ljestvici, Slovenija 12., a Srbija 41. al Jazeera

25.01. (18:30)

Krigla virus

Infografika: Vodeći uzročnici smrti u svijetu

Kako populacija raste, stari i urbanizira se, kronične i mentalne bolesti zamijenile su zarazne bolesti kao glavnu prijetnju zdravlju u svijetu. Nekada poznate kao “bolesti bogatog svijeta”, povezane s nekvalitetnom ishranom, malo fizičke aktivnosti, upotrebom duhana i alkohola, danas su globalna epidemija. Zbog njih umire 41 milijuna ljudi svake godine i taj će broj rasti, dok će se broj smrti zbog zaraznih bolesti smanjivati. al Jazeera