Ili nek sami prodaju!?!

Tim Berners-Lee nije osobito slavljenički raspoložen, jer je njegovo čedo malo zastranilo, pa specificira tri glavna problema weba danas:

1. Deliberate, malicious intent, such as state-sponsored hacking and attacks, criminal behaviour, and online harassment.

2. System design that creates perverse incentives where user value is sacrificed, such as ad-based revenue models that commercially reward clickbait and the viral spread of misinformation.

3. Unintended negative consequences of benevolent design, such as the outraged and polarised tone and quality of online discourse.