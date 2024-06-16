Kao prst i nokat

Najbolje suradnje glumaca i redatelja, gornja polovica od top 10 - Monitor.hr
Najbolje suradnje glumaca i redatelja, gornja polovica od top 10

10. Redatelj Sergio Leone – glumac Clint Eastwood:

  • A Fistful of Dollars
  • For a Few Dollars More
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

9. Redatelj Ingmar Bergman – glumac Max Von Sydow

  • The Seventh Seal
  • Brink of Life
  • The Magician
  • The Virgin Spring
  • Through a Glass Darkly…

8. Redatelj David Lean – glumac Alec Guinness

  • Great Expectations
  • Oliver Twist
  • The Bridge on the River Kwai
  • Lawrence of Arabia
  • Doctor Zhivago
  • A Passage to India

7. Redatelj John Carpenter – glumac Kurt Russell

  • Elvis
  • Escape from New York
  • The Thing
  • Big Trouble in Little China
  • Escape from L.A.

6. Redatelj Federico Fellini – glumac Marcello Mastroianni

  • 8 1⁄2
  • La dolce vita
  • Roma
  • La citta delle donne
  • Ginger e Fred
  • Intervista

Srijeda (20:00)

Nije sve što je novo nužno i dobro

Next stop Paris: Stiže prvi romantični film generiran AI-jem

Prati putovanje (AI) djevojke Claire do Pariza. Onamo putuje slomljena srca nakon što je ostavljena pred oltarom, a u vlaku susreće tajanstvenog muškarca. Njihova ljubavna priča počinje kada zajedno krenu u istraživanje Grada Svjetla. Ljudi smatraju da sinopsis ne zvuči puno drugačije od mnoštva romantičnih filmova dostupnih na svakom streaming servisu, a recenzente tportala podsjeća na radnju filma ‘Before Sunrise’ (Prije svitanja). Toliko o ‘originalnom scenariju’. Na platformi X korisnici nisu imali puno lijepih riječi i okomili su se na njega zbog nedostatka originalnosti, nazivajući priču ‘osrednjom’, a likove ‘hladnima’. Trailer je isto pomalo bizaran.

08.06. (13:05)

Deset odličnih citata koji se pojavljuju u lošim filmovima

05.06. (09:00)

Ipak nismo svi na Netflixu

DZS: Kina u Hrvatskoj bilježe veće prihode kao i broj zaposlenih

U 2023. je radilo 113 kina. U suradnji s Hrvatskim audiovizualnim centrom (HAVC) od 2023. je povećan broj registriranih kinoprikazivača jer su u obuhvat ušli obrti i nezavisne udruge koje prema očevidniku Hrvatskoga audiovizualnog centra obavljaju djelatnost prikazivanja filmova. Spomenuto povećanje broja kinoprikazivača, većinom u ruralnim naseljima, upućuje na zaključak i o rastu broja izvještajnih jedinica u odnosu na prijašnje godine. Ukupan broj gledatelja u hrvatskim kinima prošle godine iznosi 3 milijuna i 880 tisuća, od čega najviše u Zagrebu, Splitu, Rijeci i Osijeku. Državni zavod za statistiku

01.06. (16:00)

Toplo filmsko ljeto

Bliži se datum održavanja 71. Pulskog filmskog festivala

Novost ovogodišnjeg izdanja Pulskog filmskog festivala je da započinje u četvrtak (11. srpnja) i traje dan kraće, do 18. srpnja. Među novostima je i da međunarodni program postaje natjecateljski, a usmjeren je na poticanje distribucije europskih i nezavisnih filmova na hrvatskom tržištu (Journal):

Među hrvatskim filmovima Svjetsku premijeru na festivalu imat će:

  • Božji gnjev, r. Kristijan Milić (Eurofilm)
  • Frka, r. Svebor Mihael Jelić (Oksimoron)
  • Šlager, r. Nevio Marasović (Šlager film d.o.o.)
Naslovi koji su već prikazani u hrvatskoj distribuciji ili su bili/bit će ranije na festivalima:
  • Bosanski lonac, r. Pavo Marinković (Telefilm)
  • Naša djeca, r. Silvestar Kolbas (Factum)
  • Proslava, r. Bruno Anković (Eclectica)
  • Slatka Simona, r. Igor Mirković (Inter Film d.o.o.)
  • Sveta obitelj, r. Vlatka Vorkapić (Inter Film d.o.o.)
  • Žena s gumenim rukavicama, r. Mario Šulina (Slavonija nova)
27.05. (12:00)

Ubojica štreberskog srca

Film ‘Hit Man’: Linklater kakvog nismo dosad vidjeli

Dijelom temeljen na istinitoj priči, film prati Garyja Johnsona, profesora psihologije i filozofije koji paralelno surađuje i s policijskom postajom u New Orleansu kao undercover hit man, odnosno lažni plaćeni ubojica. Iako je pomalo čudan i štreberkast, živi sam s mačkama te vozi Hondu Civic, ispadne kako Garyju nova uloga lažnog plaćenog ubojice odlično leži. No, sve se zakomplicira kada ga unajmi prekrasna Madison. Redatelj je poznat upravo po coming of age dramama u kojima je fokus više na ljudskim interakcijama, nego na samoj radnji. Mnogi njegovi filmovi nemaju preveliku razrađenu radnju te se često odvijaju tijekom samo jednog dana. Hit Man je, pak nešto sasvim drugačije što smo dobili od Linklatera. Nije se još okušao u akcijskim i kriminalističkim filmovima, stoga nismo imali osjećaj kao da gledamo njegov film. Možda nam je čak i nedostajao taj Linklaterovski štih koji njegove filmove učini malo boljima. Journal

25.05. (21:43)

Bravo, bravo!

Film Nebojše Slijepčevića nagrađen je kao najbolji kratkometražni film u Cannesu

„Čovjek koji nije mogao šutjeti“ postao je time prvi hrvatski filma sa glavnom nagradom na najprestižnijem svjetskom filmskom festivalu. Slijepčevićev film temelji se na istinitom događaju iz rata1993., tzv. masakru u Štrpcima, kad su srpske paravojne snage iz istočne Bosne zaustavile vlak na pruzi Beograd-Bar i iz vlaka izvele sve putnike muslimanskih imena i prezimena. Jedan jedini putnik se pobunio-ofocir JNA, Hrvat iz kaštela Tomo Buzov. I on je ubijen. Slijepčevićev film pripovijeda taj događaj iz perspektive putnika koji je za razliku od Buzova gledao svoja posla i ostao živ. Njega glumi Goran Bogdan. Film je nastao u produkciji producentske kuće Antitalent. Jutarnji… lamentiraju i na Forumu.

23.05. (19:00)

Još jedna modna revija s porukama

Cannes: Najugledniji filmski festival nije što je nekad bio, a kvaliteta filmova kao da se ocjenjuje mjerenjem trajanja ovacija

Od osnutka 1946. godine kroz najugledniji filmski festival na svijetu prodefilirali su nebrojeni klasici sedme umjetnosti, od “Dolce Vite” i “Taxi Drivera” do “Pulp Fictiona”, a ono što je započelo kao iskreno divljenje istinskim velikanima filma kroz godine se pretvorilo u skupinu tuljana koji oduševljeno plješću ma što god da je prikazano. Djelomično time dijele komplimente na razini kao kad netko kupi novu jaknu koju je obavezno pohvaliti, pa makar mu stajala kao Georgeu Constanzi Gorotex, a donekle se time osiguravaju znajući da će, ako oni drugima tako vehementno lupaju dlan o dlan, usluga onda jednom biti uzvraćena i njima.

Postavlja se stoga pitanje – tko su zapravo ti tuljani? O objektivnoj publici sigurno nije riječ s obzirom na to da se za spontani aplauz od prosječnog puka mora snimiti nešto doista veliko. To je plejada egocentrika kakvu neće naći ni na turnirima bridža: glumice obučene u neudobne haljine, producenti koji se svim silama trude pronaći distributere za svoje filmove i oduševljeni novinari presretni što im je poslodavac pokrio putne troškove za paradiranje po Azurnoj obali. Ravno do dna

20.05. (16:04)

Deset arhetipa filmskih zlikovaca: mastermind, plaćenik, nemesis, autoritet, zvijer…

17.05. (15:00)

Probrani naslovi na jednom mjestu

Organizatori Subversive Film Festivala: Donositi relevantan filmski sadržaj nije nimalo teško, no pitanje je gdje ga i kome prikazivati

Filmska umjetnost danas je življa nego ikada – imamo čitav niz autora i autorica koji inventivno pristupaju svojim temama i subjektima vješto spajajući umjetničke pobude i društvenu osviještenost. Također, u filmološkim krugovima na djelu su itekako poželjno i dobrodošlo osvježavanje, politizacija i dekolonizacija filmskog kanona te njegovo obogaćivanje djelima autora i autorica koji su dosad bili zapostavljeni i zanemarivani. No moramo biti svjesni toga da je doseg filmova danas, u nepreglednom moru sadržaja koji se svakodnevno bore za našu pažnju, mnogo manji nego što je bio nekoć – kaže umjetnička direktorica festivala koji kreće u ponedjeljak, a koji će trajati do 8. lipnja. Pod temom “Živjeti bez kapitalizma”  prikazat će se ukupno četrdeset filmskih naslova autora koji kritički promišljaju svijet oko nas. Cijeli program, Tportal

16.05. (17:00)

A ipak će ga prikazati

Subversive Film Festival otvara zabranjeni film za prikazivanje

Ovogodišnje, 17. izdanje Subversive Film Festivala, koje će se održati od 20. do 26. svibnja u kinu Kinoteka i Dokukinu KIC, donosi četrdeset igranih i dokumentarnih filmova. Festival će u kinu Kinoteka otvoriti pobjednik Locarna, “Kritična zona” iranskog redatelja Alija Ahmadzadeha, nadrealni film ceste snimljen u tajnosti i zabranjen za prikazivanje. Program donosi i najnovije filmove renomiranih autorskih imena, među kojima je i vodeća figura talijanskog autorskog filma Alice Rohrwacher s dramom “Himera” o neobičnoj bandi pljačkaša drvenih etrušćanskih grobnica s Joshom O’Connorom i Isabellom Rossellini u glavnim ulogama. Festival redovito prati mlade autore koji otvaraju nove horizonte i pomiču granice filmskog jezika, a među njima se ističe filmski debi “78 dana” mlade srpske redateljice Emilije Gašić, a bit će tu i dokumentarna konkurencija s festivalskim pobjednicima. tportal