Kao prst i nokat
Najbolje suradnje glumaca i redatelja, gornja polovica od top 10
10. Redatelj Sergio Leone – glumac Clint Eastwood:
- A Fistful of Dollars
- For a Few Dollars More
- The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
9. Redatelj Ingmar Bergman – glumac Max Von Sydow
- The Seventh Seal
- Brink of Life
- The Magician
- The Virgin Spring
- Through a Glass Darkly…
8. Redatelj David Lean – glumac Alec Guinness
- Great Expectations
- Oliver Twist
- The Bridge on the River Kwai
- Lawrence of Arabia
- Doctor Zhivago
- A Passage to India
7. Redatelj John Carpenter – glumac Kurt Russell
- Elvis
- Escape from New York
- The Thing
- Big Trouble in Little China
- Escape from L.A.
6. Redatelj Federico Fellini – glumac Marcello Mastroianni
- 8 1⁄2
- La dolce vita
- Roma
- La citta delle donne
- Ginger e Fred
- Intervista