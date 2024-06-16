Kao prst i nokat

Dijelom temeljen na istinitoj priči, film prati Garyja Johnsona, profesora psihologije i filozofije koji paralelno surađuje i s policijskom postajom u New Orleansu kao undercover hit man, odnosno lažni plaćeni ubojica. Iako je pomalo čudan i štreberkast, živi sam s mačkama te vozi Hondu Civic, ispadne kako Garyju nova uloga lažnog plaćenog ubojice odlično leži. No, sve se zakomplicira kada ga unajmi prekrasna Madison. Redatelj je poznat upravo po coming of age dramama u kojima je fokus više na ljudskim interakcijama, nego na samoj radnji. Mnogi njegovi filmovi nemaju preveliku razrađenu radnju te se često odvijaju tijekom samo jednog dana. Hit Man je, pak nešto sasvim drugačije što smo dobili od Linklatera. Nije se još okušao u akcijskim i kriminalističkim filmovima, stoga nismo imali osjećaj kao da gledamo njegov film. Možda nam je čak i nedostajao taj Linklaterovski štih koji njegove filmove učini malo boljima. Journal