Povratak u budućnost

🚨🇮🇹A FLYING TRAIN? Italy Tests Hover Train Technology

IronLev successfully conducted a test of magnetic levitation train on an existing railway track, aiming to lower costs and energy consumption in the rail industry.

‘Back to the Future’ is finally happening!

Sources:… pic.twitter.com/EeaFzvvLMH

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 12, 2024