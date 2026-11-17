Zelenski potvrdio kako je riječ o kulminaciji pažljivo planirane operacije koja je trajala nekoliko tjedana te se odvijala kroz čak sedam faza. Operacija je, kaže, zahtijevala sustavno uništavanje ruskih sustava protuzračne obrane, radara i sredstava za elektroničko ratovanje na putu do glavnog cilja. U završnoj, kritičnoj fazi, korišten je impresivan arsenal domaće i strane proizvodnje. Sudar s projektilom zabilježile su i kamere na samim projektilima, a snimke su se brzo proširile društvenim mrežama. Moskva je obustavila promet i pokrenula istragu, dok stručnjaci procjenjuju da će popravak trajati najmanje godinu dana. Kyiv Independent.

Grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces involved, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff, and all our weapons manufacturers for an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure.

Today, everyone can see the consequences for the main military crossing from Russian territory into our Ukrainian Crimea. This is the result of the seventh stage of an operation carried out over several weeks, developed and coordinated by the Security Service of Ukraine together with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Our warriors gradually destroyed air defense systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment, and other designated targets on the way to the final objective. For this, they used “Dovbush,” “Vendetta,” “Da Vinci,” “Sichen,” “Mich-2000,” “Ruta,” “Palianytsia,” “An-197,” “FP-1,” “FP-5 Flamingo,” and “R-360 Neptune.”

Today, at the key stage, the “Palianytsia” drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while “Neptune” missiles, “Ruta” drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using “Flamingo,” our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike – and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds.

We have repeatedly offered Russia steps toward de-escalation – and every proposal has been met with loud rejection. Russia strikes our infrastructure every day, including bridges in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kyiv, and the Odesa region. We are restoring our infrastructure. But we are also reminding Russia that war will always return to where it began. Ukraine’s defensive capabilities are strong and will remain so, and we will never leave terror against our cities and people unanswered.

I thank the true warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, all our Defense Forces, our intelligence agencies, and EVERY manufacturer of weapons effectively used to defend Ukraine, Ukrainians, and our national interests. Glory to Ukraine!

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2026