Vanjski poslovi mu idu

Glad to meet @AndrejPlenkovic today.

We discussed reconstruction work supported by 🇪🇺 after the Zagreb & Petrinja earthquakes.

Given the exceptional circumstances, the Commission will look favourably at the request to align deadlines for absorption of #EUSF funds to June 2023. pic.twitter.com/9M4QR8TpLe

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 17, 2022