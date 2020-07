Frau Mir-kel

Leaders during Angela Merkel's time as Chancellor of Germany.

US:

– Bush

– Obama

– Trump

UK:

– Blair

– Brown

– Cameron

– May

– Johnson

France:

– Chirac

– Sarkozy

– Hollande

– Macron

Italy:

– Prodi

– Berlusconi

– Monti

– Letta

– Renzi

– Gentiloni

– Conte

— The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 15, 2019