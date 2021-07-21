Ne žulja
Građani Hrvaske i Malte najdeblji u EU
Čak 65% građana Hrvatske i Malte ima prekomjernu težinu. Najmanji postotak ljudi s prekomjernom težinom registriran je u Italiji (46%), Francuskoj (47%) i Luksemburgu (48%), ali je on i dalje blizu EU prosjeka. N1…
What is the share of #overweight adults in your country ❓
Highest shares recorded in:
🇭🇷 Croatia and
🇲🇹 Malta (both 65% of adults)
Lowest:
🇮🇹 Italy (46%),
🇫🇷 France (47%) and
🇱🇺 Luxembourg (48%)
Find out more 👉 https://t.co/ilsv6GVI3E pic.twitter.com/zyJwaJJVjW
