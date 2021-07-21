Građani Hrvaske i Malte najdeblji u EU - Monitor.hr
Građani Hrvaske i Malte najdeblji u EU

Čak 65% građana Hrvatske i Malte ima prekomjernu težinu. Najmanji postotak ljudi s prekomjernom težinom registriran je u Italiji (46%), Francuskoj (47%) i Luksemburgu (48%), ali je on i dalje blizu EU prosjeka. N1


21.03. (15:30)

Djeca podmeću leđa

Posljedice pandemije na djecu – deformiteti kralježnice, pretilost i motorička insuficijencija

2004. godine u Hrvatskoj je bilo 20% djece s viškom kilograma – danas ih je 35%, i to 37% dječaka i 33.1% djevojčica, pri čemu je trend porasta kod dječaka zaustavljen, ali raste kod djevojčica, kaže prof. dr. sc. Sanja Musić Milanović. Dio problema je u ishrani –  66% djece ne konzumira voće svakodnevno, veliki broj djece ne doručkuje, povećala se konzumacija slatkih namirnica. Na to je stigla pandemija koja je unazadila djecu po pitanju sporta, zdravlja i navika. Ravnateljica OŠ Meterize iz Šibenika Margit Vrbičić smatra da će posljedice biti deformiteti kralježnice, pretilost i motorička insuficijencija. Klinička nutricionistica, prof. dr. sc. Darija Vranešić Bender, smatra da je ponašanje odnosno primjer roditelja ključan i procjenjuje da je moguće ako se trendovi nastave, da ta generacija, koji su danas djeca, neće nadživjeti svoje roditelje. HRT

04.03. (16:30)

Mužu, jesi čuo!?

Musić Milanović: Ako ne smanjimo trend debljanja – živjet ćemo 3,5 godina manje

57,4% odraslih u Hrvatskoj ima previše kilograma, čak 67,6% muškaraca u Hrvatskoj ima višak kilograma, kao i 35% djece, a preko 20% opće hrvatske populacije je debelo – rekla je Sanja Musić Milanović, voditeljica WHO-ovog istraživanja o debljini za RH. U idućih 30 godina ako ne smanjimo trend porasta debljine životni vijek smanjit će se za 3,5 godine jer je debljina zajednički nazivnik za sve vodeće kronične nezarazne bolesti od kojih u Hrvatskoj pobolijeva i umire 90-93% ljudi. Rješenje: treba paziti na unos i potrošnju. HRT

04.02. (23:30)

Dvije trećine muškaraca - trudno!

Hrvatski muškarci prvaci Europe – po debljini

24,4% hrvatskih muškaraca ima prekomjernu tjelesnu masu, a 67% ih ima previše kilograma, i po tome su najgori u Europi – izjavila je profesorica Sanja Musić Milanović na Bug Future Showu. Očekivano trajanje života iz tog razloga kraće im je čak 3,5 godine. Prva dama napravila je paralelu s napretkom prijenosnih računala u posljednja četiri – kako su računala postajala sve tanja, njihovi su korisnici postajali sve deblji. Bug.hr

17.06.2019. (22:30)

Prejela se vrećica

Nike u izlog stavio debelu lutku

Odluka Nikea da dozvoli vidljivost debelim ženama donijela im je viralni hit. Tisuće su podijelile fotke s novom Nike lutkom, ali istovremeno su napali kompaniju da glamurizira debljinu. I da kako se usuđuju, jer bi žena takvih proporcija sto posto imala dijabetes i sto drugih boleština. A kad je dokazano da su lutke u izlozima toliko mršave da ne bi mogle imati menstruaciju, to ih nije ni blizu toliko uzbudilo, komentira Guardian, preveo Jutarnji.

 

19.03.2019. (23:30)

Odgajanje problema

Svako treće dijete u Hrvatskoj je debelo

U Hrvatskoj s prekomjernom tjelesnom masom i debljinom živi 57,4% osoba starijih od 18 godina, od čega prekomjernu tjelesnu masu ima 38,7% stanovnika, a debljinu njih 18,7%. Češće su debeli muškarci nego žene (67,6% prema 48,2%), pri čemu muškarci normalnu tjelesnu masu održavaju u prosjeku do 25. godine života, a žene do 45. godine. Čak 34,9% djece u dobi od 8 do 9 godina ima prekomjernu tjelesnu masu i debljinu, dječaci su deblji od djevojčica, a najveći je postotak dječaka s prekomjernom tjelesnom masom i debljinom u jadranskoj regiji, njih 42,2%. Pliva zdravlje

31.12.2017. (11:17)

Kad metabolizam zašteka

Zašto se ljudi počnu debljati oko struka?

S godinama razina hormona u tijelu pada i to je razlog zašto i metabolizam počinje sporije raditi, a što on sporije radi, ljudi se više debljaju. Kod prosječnog muškarca i žene to uzrokuje dodatnih 450 do 900 grama svake godine, i to u dobi od 35. do 55. godine života. Rješenje je jesti manje ugljikohidrata, a više proteina, te vježbati. 24sata

09.10.2017. (17:55)

Tijelo kao kanta

Blog o gladi: Zarobljena u tijelu

“Zarobljena u tijelu. Tako se osjećam, Dok gutam treću picetu iz pekare sa majonezom i kečapom. Zarobljenica u vlastitom tijelu koja je vječno gladna. Hranim je. Ubacujem u sebe kao u kantu za smeće i ne osjetim više razliku između gladi, boli, praznine i čekam samo onaj osjećaj pucanja, da pucam od hrane. Čekam konačno da napunim svaki milimetar svog želudca i da postanem na nekoliko sati mirna. Sita”, piše blogerica Markoni za Buku.

22.09.2017. (12:55)

Debelo = buntovno i snažno

Natuknice o debelom tijelu

“Što znači ‘uistinu debela’? Kada moramo kupiti majicu veličine XXL? Kada imamo trbuščić i podbradak? Kada ne stanemo na sjedalo u autobusu? Kada nas zgađeno gledaju jer smo ušle u McDonald’s? Kada prekoračimo religiozno izračunat indeks tjelesne mase?’ Debljina postoji. Postoji kao i mršavost, vitkost, punašnost. Naš je vokabular dovoljno širok da obujmi desetke imenica i pridjeva za svaki oblik tijela, od njih ne trebamo bježati. Neutralna uporaba riječi ‘debela’ više je nego dobro došla. No prišijemo li debljinu svakom tijelu koje nije vidljivo ‘isklesano’, što uglavnom i činimo, definitivno to ne radimo neutralno. Debelo je tijelo tada označeno kao devijacija od poželjne norme”, piše Muf.

18.08.2017. (14:48)

Dvije bolesti u jednoj

Veza između depresije i debljine

Istraživanja pokazuje da je 43% ljudi koji pate od depresije ujedno i pretilo, a ljudi sa prekomjernom težinom su skloniji postati depresivni (vjerojatnost 55%). Također, 58% šanse je da će depresivne osobe s vremenom dobiti i višak kilograma. Na prvi pogled se čini da su dva stanja vrlo različita, no imaju sličnosti, i gojaznost i depresija su kronične bolesti koje je zahtjevno liječiti. Digg