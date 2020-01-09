Uzeli ono bolje - lovu

Princ Harry i Meghan Markle odriču se dužnosti kraljevske obitelji, obitelj - "povrijeđena" - Monitor.hr
Princ Harry i Meghan Markle odriču se dužnosti kraljevske obitelji, obitelj – “povrijeđena”

Britanski princ Harry i njegova supruga Meghan udaljit će se od svojih uloga članova kraljevske obitelji, preseliti u Kanadu i pokušati postati financijski neovisni (što su objavili na Instagramu).

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

Meghan je prije udaje bila uspješna glumica, i sigurno bi ponovno mogla naći posao, dok Harry od životnog iskustva iza sebe ima jedino svoju vojnu karijeru, te iskustvo u vođenju dobrotvornih organizacija, no od svojih je rođaka naslijedio ili dobio na poklon imovinu vrijednu milijune funta (samo od svog oca, princa Charlesa, princ Harry je lani dobio pet milijuna funta). Kraljevska obitelj je – “povrijeđena”. Komentator Daily Telegrapha rekao je da je par bio “vreća za udaranje mizogine i rasističke nacije”.


