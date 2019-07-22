Dalai Lama poručuje: Pomozite i služite drugima
My dedication is to serve the 7 billion human beings on this planet and the other creatures with whom we share it. If you can, help and serve others, but if you can’t at least don’t harm them; then in the end you will feel no regret.
— Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) 22. srpnja 2019.
Moja je predanost služiti 7 milijardi ljudskih bića na ovoj planeti i drugim stvorenjima s kojima je dijelimo. Ako možete, pomognite i služiti drugima, ali ako ne možete barem im nemojte nauditi; tako na kraju neće imati za čim žaliti.