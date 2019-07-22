Dalai Lama poručuje: Pomozite i služite drugima - Monitor.hr
Dalai Lama poručuje: Pomozite i služite drugima

Moja je predanost služiti 7 milijardi ljudskih bića na ovoj planeti i drugim stvorenjima s kojima je dijelimo. Ako možete, pomognite i služiti drugima, ali ako ne možete barem im nemojte nauditi; tako na kraju neće imati za čim žaliti.


