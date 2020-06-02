Glazbena industrija danas ne radi u spomen na Georgea Floyda - Monitor.hr
Black life

Glazbena industrija danas ne radi u spomen na Georgea Floyda

Velike glazbene izdavačke kuće, kao i mnoge nezavisne američke etikete, danas ne rade u spomen na smrt nenaoružanog Afroamerikanca Georgea Floyda kojeg je policajac ugušio tako što mu je koljenom pritisnuo vrat. MTV je najavio gašenje programa na osam minuta, onoliko koliko je policajac klečao Floydu na vratu (HRT).

#rihgram @badgalriri “For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery#BreonnaTaylor”

