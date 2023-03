Statistike, što kažu, ne lažu

Today is #InternationalWomensDay and we recognise that women are still far from equal to men in today’s societies.

We can not have climate justice without gender equity.

And remember; what we women want today – and every day- is equality, not congratulations or celebrations. pic.twitter.com/g1CuEN6YLX

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 8, 2020