  Danas (11:55)

    Najobrazovanije regije u Europi

    Češki lingvist, matematičar i umjetnik Jakub Marian ima infografiku na kojoj aje lako vidljivo gdje ima najviše/najmanje obrazovanih ljudi u Europi. Dvije su mape – jedna sa postotkom za starosnu grupu od 25-64 godine i drugu od 30-34. Postatak je visoko obrazovani u odnosu na ukupni broj ljudi u toj starosnoj skupini. Zelenije je obrazovanije.

    29.07. (15:40)

    Licence To Kill

    56 zemalja u svijetu ima smrtnu kaznu

    U 2017. godini su izvršene najmanje 993 smrtne kazne u 23 zemlje svijeta. Kina nije uračunata Kina jer nema službenih podataka, ali se pretpostavlja da se radi o tisućama. Više od polovice (51 posto) smrtnih kazni u svijetu (ako se izuzme Kina) izvršeno je u Iranu. SAD su jedina zemlja zapadne demokracije koja ima smrtnu kaznu. U prošloj godini su imali 23 egzekucije i 41 osobu osuđenu na smrt. Al Jazeera ima preglednu infografiku, a izvor podataka je Amnesty.org

    21.07. (12:13)

    Kao da je u šoldima sve

    Europske države po prosječnom bogatstvu svojih stanovnika

    Credit Suisse sastavlja svoja godišnja izvješća o bogatstvu (Global Wealth Report 2017) uspoređujući bogatstvo odraslih osoba (net worth) u različitim zemljama (pri tom se misli na bogatstvo privatnih osoba, a ne bogatstvo cijele zemlje podijeljeno s njezinom populacijom). Na temelju informacija iz izvješća kartograf Jakub Marian je izradio preglednu karta. Neto vrijednost imovine prosječnog odraslog Hrvata je 18.000 dolara, Slovenca 42.000, Švicarca 229.000…

    06.07. (12:16)

    Daj što daš

    HDS ZAMP obznanili rezultate svog poslovanja za 2017. godinu

    Hrvatsko društvo skladatelja i stručna služba ZAMP objavili su poslovno izvješće i rezultate svog poslovanja za 2017. godinu i kažu: “bila je to još jedna uspješna godina za više od 110 tisuća domaćih i stranih autora i nositelja prava kojima ZAMP prosljeđuje zarađene autorske naknade.” Kompletno izvješće i opširna infografika sa glavnim podacima. Dodajemo podatak koji nije eksplicitno stavljen u izvješće: dok autorima ide 90,4 milijuna, 36,9 milijuna kuna su troškovi ZAMP-a.

    02.07. (14:13)

    Cijelo poluvrijeme za prekide

    Što najviše usporava utakmice na Svjetskom prvenstvu?

    Infografika: AlJazeera
    Video tehnologija, odnosno VAR (Video Assistant Referee) tehnologija je bila na meti kritika zbog prekidanja tijeka igre. Prema istraživanju stranice FiveThirtyEight (dobar članak), kada se uzmu prosjeci svih prekida dosadašnjih utakmica, VAR nije ni blizu vrha liste. AlJazeera ima infografiku da vide na što sve pored igre odlazi vrijeme utakmice. Recimo, na izvođenje slobodnih udaraca odlazi najviše – 10 i pol minuta, dok je na VAR prosječno otišla 31 sekunda. AlJazeera

    01.07. (10:20)

    Paradoks tolerancije


    by pictoline.com
    Paradoks tolerancije: Neograničena tolerantnost vodi u izumiranje tolerancije… Stoga u ime tolerancije imamo pravo ne trpjeti netolerantne. – Karl Popper

    Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance. If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them. — In this formulation, I do not imply, for instance, that we should always suppress the utterance of intolerant philosophies; as long as we can counter them by rational argument and keep them in check by public opinion, suppression would certainly be unwise. But we should claim the right to suppress them if necessary even by force; for it may easily turn out that they are not prepared to meet us on the level of rational argument, but begin by denouncing all argument; they may forbid their followers to listen to rational argument, because it is deceptive, and teach them to answer arguments by the use of their fists or pistols. We should therefore claim, in the name of tolerance, the right not to tolerate the intolerant.

    19.06. (14:55)

    Kraj priče?

    Privremeno vjerovničko vijeće jednoglasno prihvatilo nagodbu o Agrokoru

    Vjerovnici Agrokora izglasali su nagodbu kojom se završava izvanredna državna uprava, a koncern preuzimaju ruske, američke i domaće banke, vlasnici obveznica i dobavljači. Ivica Todorić sada i službeno više nije vlasnik Agrokora. Još treba pričekati Trgovački sud koji mora odobriti glasovanje svih vjerovnika o nagodbi. Tportal ima infografiku koja sažima najbitnije. Ivica Todorić je vrlo aktivan na svom Twitter profilu (doduše, profil mu još nije verificiran, ali je stil prepoznatljiv)

