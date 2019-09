“Kad te hejteri napadaju zbog izgleda ili različitosti znaš da nemaju ništa drugo i da pobjeđuješ.”

When haters go after your looks and differences, it means they have nowhere left to go. And then you know you’re winning!

I have Aspergers and that means I’m sometimes a bit different from the norm. And – given the right circumstances- being different is a superpower.#aspiepower pic.twitter.com/A71qVBhWUU

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) August 31, 2019