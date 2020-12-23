Kićenje kroz mikroskop

Studentica fizike s Tehničkog sveučilišta u Delftu u Nizozemskoj Maura Willems napravila je najmanje božićno drvce. Veliko je četiri nanometra i sastoji se od 51 atoma, što odgovara veličini DNK lanca. Za usporedbu, dlaka ljudske kose je otprilike 40.000 puta šira od Maurinog božićnog drvca. T-portal…

Behold, the world’s smallest #ChristmasTree!🎄

It consists of 51 atoms that #physics student Maura Willems removed from a perfect crystal lattice. The tree is 4 millionths of a millimeter (4 nm) tall (without counting the tree-topper). #tudelfthttps://t.co/6b2NmqezZF pic.twitter.com/4uE4RHVQOf

— TU Delft (@tudelft) December 21, 2020