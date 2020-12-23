Najmanje božićno drvce veliko je poput lanca DNK i sastoji se od 51 atoma - Monitor.hr
Kićenje kroz mikroskop

Najmanje božićno drvce veliko je poput lanca DNK i sastoji se od 51 atoma

Studentica fizike s Tehničkog sveučilišta u Delftu u Nizozemskoj Maura Willems napravila je najmanje božićno drvce. Veliko je četiri nanometra i sastoji se od 51 atoma, što odgovara veličini DNK lanca. Za usporedbu, dlaka ljudske kose je otprilike 40.000 puta šira od Maurinog božićnog drvca. T-portal


