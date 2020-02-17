We come a long way from George Washington. Washington said I cannot lie, I chumped that cherrie tree. Trump would say (imitira Trumpa): I never met that tree. And my chopping is perfect. Perfect… William Bahr said “Donald Trup’s twitting is making impossible for me to my job”. Yes, because you’re supposed to be a cop but he’s a crook… Sve bitno u američkoj politici prošli tjedan počujte na inteligentan i često vrlo duhovit način u 7-minutnom Monologueu.