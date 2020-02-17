Bill Maher: Welcome to postdemocracy America - Monitor.hr
Bill Maher: Welcome to postdemocracy America

We come a long way from George Washington. Washington said I cannot lie, I chumped that cherrie tree. Trump would say (imitira Trumpa): I never met that tree. And my chopping is perfect. Perfect… William Bahr said “Donald Trup’s twitting is making impossible for me to my job”. Yes, because you’re supposed to be a cop but he’s a crook Sve bitno u američkoj politici prošli tjedan počujte na inteligentan i često vrlo duhovit način u 7-minutnom Monologueu.


18.11.2019. (09:00)

Rezime tjedna i godine

Bill Maher: Nixon je rekao – I’m not a Crook. Trump kaže – I’m a Crook, So What?

Trump je objavio novi transkript svog “savršenog razgovora” sa ukrajinskim predsjednikom. I u njemu nije počinio niti jedan zločin. To je njegova obrana. To je isto kao da je Bill Clinton rekao u svoju obranu ‘Želim da kao dokaz uđe ova fotografija Monice Lewinski u kojoj mi ne puši‘. Ovo je zadnji ovogodišnji Bill Maher pa uživajte dok ima. (“It’s HBO not a TV”)

11.11.2019. (23:00)

Omiljeni "politički nekorektan" voditelj

Bill Maher: The Impeachables

Republikanci su oštro zahtjevali da demokrati objave transkripte saslušanja u vezi opoziva. Ovaj tjedan su ih demokrati objavili. I republikanci su protestno izjavili “Mi ih odbijamo čitati!” To me podsjeća na doba kad je Trump naručio Melaniju iz Slovenije. Kad je stigla, on se igrao samo s kutijom.

25.10.2019. (23:00)

It's a Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump World

Bill Maher: Njegova taktika je – ja ću vam pokvariti impeachment tako da napravim još više zlodjela

Dobra vijest je da nas Amerikance konačno netko doživljava kao osloboditelje. Loša vijest je da je to ISIS…
Melania: Kakav ti je to ruž ovratniku?!
Trump: A tek da mi vidiš pimpek. (da prostite)