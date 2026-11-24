Price of a half-litre of beer in a bar in Europe

1. Iceland: $12.33

2. Norway: $11.86

3. Switzerland: $9.08

4. Finland: $8.67

5. Denmark: $8.23

6. Sweden: $8.16

7. France: $7.27

8. Ireland: $6.71

9. Netherlands: $6.71

10. United Kingdom: $6.71

11. Estonia: $5.71

12. Austria: $5.59

13. Belgium: $5.59

14. Greece: $5.59

15. Italy: $5.59

16. Lithuania: $5.59

17. Germany: $5.03

18. Latvia: $5.03

19. Türkiye: $3.90

20. Poland: $3.80

21. Spain: $3.36

22. Serbia: $2.85

23. Portugal: $2.80

24. Hungary: $2.76

25. Armenia: $2.50

26. Russia: $2.45

27. Georgia: $2.31

28. Czechia: $2.30

29. Romania: $2.30

30. Bulgaria: $2.29

31. Slovakia: $2.24

32. Moldova: $1.94

33. Belarus: $1.68

34. Azerbaijan: $1.47

35. Ukraine: $1.09

Local draught beer, 0.5 L, in a bar or restaurant, in US dollars. Crowd-sourced prices, mostly from cities.

Source: Numbeo, via The World in Layers. November 2026.

— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) November 23, 2026