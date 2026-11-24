Skup sport na sjeveru
Pola litre točene pive u europskim kafićima
Price of a half-litre of beer in a bar in Europe
1. Iceland: $12.33
2. Norway: $11.86
3. Switzerland: $9.08
4. Finland: $8.67
5. Denmark: $8.23
6. Sweden: $8.16
7. France: $7.27
8. Ireland: $6.71
9. Netherlands: $6.71
10. United Kingdom: $6.71
11. Estonia: $5.71
12. Austria: $5.59
13. Belgium: $5.59
14. Greece: $5.59
15. Italy: $5.59
16. Lithuania: $5.59
17. Germany: $5.03
18. Latvia: $5.03
19. Türkiye: $3.90
20. Poland: $3.80
21. Spain: $3.36
22. Serbia: $2.85
23. Portugal: $2.80
24. Hungary: $2.76
25. Armenia: $2.50
26. Russia: $2.45
27. Georgia: $2.31
28. Czechia: $2.30
29. Romania: $2.30
30. Bulgaria: $2.29
31. Slovakia: $2.24
32. Moldova: $1.94
33. Belarus: $1.68
34. Azerbaijan: $1.47
35. Ukraine: $1.09
Local draught beer, 0.5 L, in a bar or restaurant, in US dollars. Crowd-sourced prices, mostly from cities.
Source: Numbeo, via The World in Layers. November 2026.
— World of Statistics (@stats_feed) November 23, 2026