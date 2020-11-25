Danas (15:30)
Crvena revolucija
Škotska postala prva zemlja koja će ženama omogućiti besplatne uloške i tampone
Škotski parlament u utorak je jednoglasno odobrio zakon kojime će menstrualne higijenske potrepštine biti besplatno dostupne svim ženama. N1…
The Period Products (Free Provision) (Scotland) Bill has been passed unanimously by @ScotParl.
This means that Scotland will be the first country in the world to ensure there is access to free period products for anyone who needs them. pic.twitter.com/vr9NSI8A7u
— Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 25, 2020