Crvena revolucija

Škotska postala prva zemlja koja će ženama omogućiti besplatne uloške i tampone

Škotski parlament u utorak je jednoglasno odobrio zakon kojime će menstrualne higijenske potrepštine biti besplatno dostupne svim ženama. N1


