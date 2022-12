Putin ima novi plan za rat u Ukrajini, Iran se prometnuo u glavnog saveznika (Nacional)

9 days left until the World Cup beings in Qatar 🇶🇦

2022 FIFA World Cup Prize Money Breakdown 💰

Winner – $42M

Runner-up – $30M

Third Place – $27M

Fourth Place – $25M

Quarter-Finals – $17M

Round of 16 – $13M

Group Stage – $9M

