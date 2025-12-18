Pripremite kokice
Najgledaniji filmovi i serije na Netflixu
Netflix je po ustaljenoj praksi objavio novu ljestvicu najgledanijih naslova iz prošlog tjedna (od 8. do 14. prosinca). 10 najgledanijih filmova globalno:
- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
- My Secret Santa
- Jay Kelly
- KPop Demon Hunters
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie
- Death Wish (2018)
- The Hustle
- The Croods: A New Age
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- A Merry Little Ex-Mas
10 najgledanijih serija globalno:
- Man Vs Baby: Season 1
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1
- Stranger Things 5
- The Abandons: Season 1
- Stranger Things 3
- Stranger Things 4
- Stranger Things: Season 1
- Stranger Things 2
- The Beast in Me: Limited Series
- Raw: 2025 – December 8, 2025