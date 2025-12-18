Najgledaniji filmovi i serije na Netflixu - Monitor.hr
Danas (15:00)

Pripremite kokice

Najgledaniji filmovi i serije na Netflixu

Netflix je po ustaljenoj praksi objavio novu ljestvicu najgledanijih naslova iz prošlog tjedna (od 8. do 14. prosinca). 10 najgledanijih filmova globalno:

  1. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  2. My Secret Santa
  3. Jay Kelly
  4. KPop Demon Hunters
  5. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
  6. Death Wish (2018)
  7. The Hustle
  8. The Croods: A New Age
  9. Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
  10. A Merry Little Ex-Mas

10 najgledanijih serija globalno:

  1. Man Vs Baby: Season 1
  2. Sean Combs: The Reckoning: Season 1
  3. Stranger Things 5
  4. The Abandons: Season 1
  5. Stranger Things 3
  6. Stranger Things 4
  7. Stranger Things: Season 1
  8. Stranger Things 2
  9. The Beast in Me: Limited Series
  10. Raw: 2025 – December 8, 2025

Slične vijesti

07.12. (20:00)

Discovery: kako sam naučio prestati brinuti i zavoljeti Netflix

Netflix kupuje Warner Bros Discovery za 82,7 mlrd. $ i pali regulatorni alarm

U ekspresnom, ali digitalno tihom pregovaračkom maratonu Netflix je za 82,7 milijardi dolara preuzeo Warner Bros Discovery, uključujući HBO Max. Uprava WBD-a odabrala je Netflix zbog stabilnije bilance i manjeg rizika u odnosu na Paramount i Comcast. Oporba je snažna: sindikati, potrošačke udruge i političari traže blokadu spajanja. Netflix je pristao na rekordnu breakup fee od 5,8 milijardi $, a akvizicija ulazi u regulatornu bitku koja bi mogla potrajati do 18 mjeseci. Čelnik WBD-a David Zaslav bi izgubio poziciju, ali bi transakciju napustio financijski nagrađen i, kako kažu, “na vlastitim uvjetima.” tportal, Lider

22.10. (12:00)

Kad razbojnik postane glavni lik

Catan: The Series – Netflix naseljava otok drame i intrige

Najpoznatiji stolni otok stiže na ekrane – Netflix i Asmodee udružuju snage kako bi Catan pretvorili u seriju i filmove. Popularna igra njemačkog autora Klausa Teubera, u kojoj igrači skupljaju resurse, grade naselja i paze da ih ne opljačka razbojnik, dosad je prodana u više od 32 milijuna primjeraka. Streaming gigant obećava igrane i animirane adaptacije, a s obzirom na to da je Catan pun saveza, izdaja i trgovine – potencijala za dramu ima više nego drva i cigle na ploči. Index

10.04. (01:00)

Najveći kradljivci vremena

Netflix objavio najgledanije serije ikad na njihovoj platformi

Netflix mjeri uspjeh svojih serija uz pomoć dva ključna pokazatelja: broja pregleda i sati gledanja. Broj pregleda označava koliko je korisničkih računa barem jednom pogledalo neki sadržaj, tj. broj puta kada je serija pokrenuta na platformi, bez obzira na to koliko je vremena netko proveo gledajući. Na ovom popisu ističu se neki od najpoznatijih naslova, uključujući Wednesday, Stranger Things, Squid Game i Money Heist. Index

09.10.2024. (21:00)

Možda serija potakne i čitanost

Legendarni Marquezov roman Sto godina samoće pretvoren je u seriju koju uskoro gledamo na Netflixu

žRoman je prodan u više od 10 milijuna primjeraka, osvojio je mnogobrojne nagrade te iznjedrio cijelu školu “magičnog realizma”, premda se sam Márquez uvijek ograđivao od tog naziva. Na romanu Sto godina samoće radio je gotovo pune dvije godine, a danas se smatra glavnim razlogom zašto je Garcia Marquez dobio Nobelovu nagradu za književnost 1982. godine. Serija će na Neflix stići 11. prosinca, a smatra se jednom od najambicioznijih televizijskih ostvarenja u Latinskoj Americi dosad. Bit će podijeljena u dva dijela, a ukupno se sastoji od šesnaest epizoda. Ovo će biti prva ekranizacija klasika svjetske književnosti, a ista je izvedena uz potporu piščeve obitelji. roman prati sedam generacija obitelji Buendía u izmišljenom gradiću Macondo. U njemu se fikcija prepliće sa stvarnošću, a svjedoči nam o svoj raskoši autorove mašte. Journal

29.09.2024. (14:00)

True crime, gangsta rap

50 Cent snima dokumentarac o Diddyjevoj prošlosti seksualnog zlostavljanja, za Netflix

“Diddy, Do It?”. Iza dokumentarca stoji 50 Cent, a redateljica istoga je Alexandria Stapleton. Netflix je otkupio prava za snimanje dokumentarca koji će, uz kriminalnu prošlost Diddyija obuhvatiti i najnovije događaje. Još uvijek nije poznato kad bi dokumentarac mogao izaći. 50 Cent još je prije ovoga uhićenja govorio o snimanju filma o Diddyiju. Planove o dokumentarcu, reper je objavio u prosincu u jeku velike optužbe bivše parnerice Diddyija, Cassie Venture. Osim Venture, u tom su trenutku optužbe protiv Diddyija iznijele još četiri žene. Reper je tad govorio da će prihod od dokumentarca donirati za potporu žrtvama seksualnoga nasilja. Muzika

21.07.2024. (21:00)

TV maširenija

Eksplozivan rast Netflixa: 8 milijuna novih pretplatnika i uspješna prilagodba tržištu

Kontinuirani uspjeh Netflixa temelji se na kombinaciji zanimljivog sadržaja, uspješnog poslovnog modela i sposobnosti prilagodbe tržišnim trendovima. Prije svega sadržaj: originalne produkcije tv serija, filmovi pa i sportski prijenosi uživo. Da bi potaknuo pretplatnike na plan s oglasima ( oko 7 dolara ovisno o regiji) Netflix je početkom ovog mjeseca počeo ukidati svoj najjeftiniji plan bez reklama (oko 10 dolara ovisno o regiji). Netflix je ostvario neto dobit od 2,1 milijardu dolara i prihod od 9,5 milijardi dolara, što predstavlja rast od 17 posto. Postao je jedna od najbrže rastućih platformi za oglašavanje i povećao broj korisnika koji gledaju reklame s 5 na 40 milijuna u samo godinu dana. Bug

20.07.2024. (10:19)

Netflix filmovi: najbolje ocijenjeni filmovi zadnje tri godine

08.05.2024. (20:00)

"Pametan, pun crnog humora i zastrašujuć"

Barbarian, horor-triler iz 2022. godine, već danima dominira ljestvicom Netflixovih najgledanijih filmova

Film Barbarian je režirao i napisao Zach Cregger, a glavne uloge u filmu igraju Georgina Campbell, zvijezda filma Bird Box Barcelona, Bill Skarsgård, kojeg najbolje znamo po ulozi Pennywisea iz horora It i It Chapter Two, te Justin Long, koji se pojavio u filmovima Jeepers Creepers i Drag Me to Hell. Film je u kinima diljem svijeta zaradio 45.4 milijuna dolara, a na portalu Rotten Tomatoes ima visokih 93%. (Index)

08.05.2024. (15:00)

'Premisa serije je povijesno prilično tankai baca je na područje bajke'

Serija Plemeniti gospodin u Moskvi: Na rubu da proturječi povijesti u detaljima

Šteta, jer povijest tog razdoblja nudi bezbroj neviđeno zanimljivih sudbina koje ni najbolji scenarist ne bi mogao bolje smisliti. U redu, nije nužno da dramske adaptacije slijede povijesne činjenice u dlaku, ali trebale bi im barem ne proturječiti. A Plemeniti gospodin u Moskvi u nizu detalja je na rubu da proturječi povijesti. Ono što je u seriji uistinu fantastično jest Gregorova uloga, koju je odigrao bez zamjerke i praktički on sam nosi cijelu seriju. Osvrt donosi Goran Gavranović za 24sata.