Tuga u Slavoniji

Today I raised w/Foreign Secretary the need for the UK to put in place meaningful deterrents to prevent outbreak of conflict in the Western Balkans

Bosnia is already under attack from secessionist forces, w/ backing of Putin, we must act now to protecthttps://t.co/UBFnh2PEX2

— Alicia Kearns MP for Rutland and Melton (@aliciakearns) March 7, 2022