Sad smo spašeni!

David Attenborough aktivirao se na Instagramu, odmah napravio rekord
Danas (12:30)

David Attenborough aktivirao se na Instagramu, odmah napravio rekord

Televizijski voditelj i prirodoslovac David Attenborough otvorio je u četvrtak profil na Instagramu, rekavši kako se odlučio koristiti tom društvenom mrežom da bi pomogao “svijetu u nevolji”. Kontinenti gore, ledenjaci se otapaju, koraljni grebeni umiru, ribe nestaju iz naših oceana. Ta lista ide dalje – rekao je i poslao umirujuću poruku – znamo što treba učiniti u vezi s time. Idućih tjedana objavljivat ću poruke kako bih objasnio koji su problemi i kako ih možemo riješiti. Attenborough je usput postavio rekord za najkraće vrijeme u kojem je došao do milijuna followera na Instagramu – trebalo mu je 4 sata i 44 minuta, prije njega rekord je držala Jennifer Aniston s 5 i 16 minuta.

