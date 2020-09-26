Sad smo spašeni!
David Attenborough aktivirao se na Instagramu, odmah napravio rekord
Televizijski voditelj i prirodoslovac David Attenborough otvorio je u četvrtak profil na Instagramu, rekavši kako se odlučio koristiti tom društvenom mrežom da bi pomogao “svijetu u nevolji”. Kontinenti gore, ledenjaci se otapaju, koraljni grebeni umiru, ribe nestaju iz naših oceana. Ta lista ide dalje – rekao je i poslao umirujuću poruku – znamo što treba učiniti u vezi s time. Idućih tjedana objavljivat ću poruke kako bih objasnio koji su problemi i kako ih možemo riješiti. Attenborough je usput postavio rekord za najkraće vrijeme u kojem je došao do milijuna followera na Instagramu – trebalo mu je 4 sata i 44 minuta, prije njega rekord je držala Jennifer Aniston s 5 i 16 minuta.
David Attenborough has spent a lifetime travelling, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder. He’s also witnessed the damaged caused. Saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will. That’s why we want to share this message on Instagram. Because there is hope and together, we can inspire change. Social media isn’t David’s usual habitat so while he’s recorded messages solely for Instagram, like the one in this post, we're helping to run this account. In case you’re wondering, ‘we’ are Jonnie and Colin and we worked with David on A Life On Our Planet. So, as well as sharing the messages he’s recorded especially for this account we’ll also post some exclusive clips and behind the scenes content. Stay tuned.