Ovo (ni)je politički, već ljudski skup

Great news from Serbia. Huge anti government protests in Serbia. The number of people on the streets of Belgrade is like during the 90’s against Milosevic.

It will take some time but this is the beginning of the end for Vucic’s authoritarian regime.

pic.twitter.com/PJZgPx1Hno

— Ivana Stradner (@ivanastradner) January 24, 2025