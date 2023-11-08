100 savjeta za bolji život - Monitor.hr
Savjet #1: Ne slušajte tuđe savjete

100 savjeta za bolji život

Ovo su mrvicu inteligentniji savjeti od tipičnih self-help savjeta. Barem su zabavniji za čitanje i stvarno ima dobrih ideja. Evo, nekoliko, naravno da su na engleskom da ne kvarimo prijevodom (ako trebate prijevod imate Google translator ili ChatGPT npr.)

7. Don’t buy CDs for people. They have Spotify. Buy them merch from a band they like instead. It’s more personal and the band gets more money.

17. Done is better than perfect.

18. Keep your desk and workspace bare. Treat every object as an imposition upon your attention, because it is. A workspace is not a place for storing things. It is a place for accomplishing things.

19. Reward yourself after completing challenges, even badly.

26. Are you on the fence about breaking up or leaving your job? You should probably go ahead and do it. People, on average, end up happier when they take the plunge.

27. Discipline is superior to motivation. The former can be trained, the latter is fleeting. You won’t be able to accomplish great things if you’re only relying on motivation. (Kako tužno! Al istinito.)

30. If you listen to successful people talk about their methods, remember that all the people who used the same methods and failed did not make videos about it. 100 Tips for a Better Life


Slične vijesti

22.09. (23:00)

Sam sebi najveći neprijatelj

Želimo li rasti (privatno i poslovno) moramo prihvatiti činjenicu da smo ponekad u krivu

Svi smo ponekad u krivu. No, mnogi od nas to sami sebi ne žele priznati. Izostanak priznanja krivice – vodi nas u smjeru stagnacije i usporavanja rasta. Želimo li rasti privatno i poslovno važno je da smo svjesni činjenice da griješimo – i da su greške sastavni dio našeg životnog i poslovnog puta. Ljudi često nisu ni svjesni činjenice da zapravo sami sebi stoje na putu. Nitko drugi nije kriv za njihovo trenutno stanje – samo njihove dobre i pogrešne odluke. Često se znamo oslanjati na druge ljude i krivicu za svoj život tražiti u drugima. Malo nam je kriva država, malo političar… Uvijek nam je netko drugi nešto kriv. Umjesto toga, trebali bismo se zagledati u ogledalo – i osvijestiti da sve odluke koje donosimo tijekom dana zapravo donosimo mi sami. Zato je važno izaći iz vlastite komfor zone i odbaciti starog sebe. Geek

 

 

22.09. (14:00)

Preporučijo strućljak

Komentar: Put do pakla popločan je savjetima s interneta

Na portalima, društvenim mrežama i kroz gusto isprepletenu mrežu email adresa već dvije pune decenije valja se nesavladiva gomila zdravstvenih i prehrambenih savjeta od kojih je Bog davno digao ruke, a izgleda da ni đavao ne može s njima da izađe na kraj. Tamo negdje oko 2010. krenula je globalna ofanziva savjeta, blogova, tekstova i postova u kojima je od sode bikarbone napravljena panaceja, čudotvorni lijek pred kojim se i kancer povlači, a sve nižerangirane bolesti nestaju bez traga… Sjeća li se tko još tekstova-testamenta neimenovanog gurua s Himalaja koji kaže da liječi, podmlađuje, jača imunitet, učvršćuje kosti i mišiće, povećava stepen personalne ljepote etc… Zalud su eksperti upozoravali da je soda eventualno dobra za očistiti tavu kad zagori ili klozetsku šolju kad požuti. Jok, ima ljudi koji to znaju bolje od njih. Šta je drugo rastrganoj jedinki ostalo nego da se dobro napuši sode bikarbone i u tom blaženom stanju, dok puca od zdravlja, sačeka Sudnji dan. Ili makar smak svijeta. XXZ

24.07. (10:00)

Samo se drži kuće

Kako reagirati i kako se zaštititi za vrijeme oluje

Ravnateljstvo civilne zaštite objavilo je informativni letak s uputama za postupanje u slučaju grmljavinskog vremena u kojemu, među ostalim, savjetuje: Kada nevrijeme pogodi vaše područje preporučuje se (Savjeti):

  • odgoditi sve aktivnosti na otvorenom prostoru
  • uđite u kuću zgradu ili automobil
  • osigurajte manje vanjske objekte (šupe i slično)
  • zatvorite vanjska vrata i prozore te spustite rolete
  • izbjegavajte kupanje i tuširanje
  • isključite iz struje sve električne uređaje koji vam nisu prijeko potrebni
  • žične telefonske uređaje koristite samo u krajnjoj nuždi (bežični telefoni su sigurni za upotrebu)
  • ostanite u zatvorenom prostoru još barem pola sata nakon što oluja prestane

Ako se za vrijeme oluje nađete na otvorenom:

  • maknite se od stabala i drvoreda
  • pokušajte pronaći neki zaklon i zavjetrinu
  • nemojte stajati ni hodati
  • čučnite ili legnite te pokrijte glavu rukama
  • izbjegavajte sklanjanje ispod visokih izoliranih stabala na otvorenom području
07.07. (16:00)

Odvoji pet minuta za ovaj članak

‘Kao prvo, ne trebam ja ništa’ – mantra za anti-hustle način života

Svaki dan trebate „samo pet minuta“ za ovo i ono…znate i sami. Sve se nešto mora i sve je nešto samo pet minuta. I dok to čitate, u vama se rađaju dvojaki osjećaji: oni da ste običan luzer koji to ne može stići, dok drugi očito mogu ili pak krećete u totalnu suprotnost jer od toliko moranja vama se na kraju baš ništa ne da. Zapravo, ne trebate ništa od tog silnog moranja. Slušate li različite ljude, čut ćete informacije koje vam oni žele servirati. Nerijetko su te informacije vezane direktno za prodaju onog što oni nude. FOMO ili „fear of missing out“ je strah da ćete nešto propustiti, a s pojavom društvenih mreža izgleda da je FOMO neizbježan kod većine ljudi. Gledamo kako drugi redovito vježbaju, imaju popeglanu odjeću, putuju… i sve to u nama stvara osjećaj da smo manje vrijedni jer mi to ne stižemo. Realnost je da nitko ne stiže sve. I da svi moraju birati svoje prioritete… Slowliving

19.05. (18:00)

Ovi ljudi imaju nekaj protiv mene

Kako prihvatiti činjenicu da nekada ipak nismo u pravu

Svi volimo biti u pravu. Uh, koji dobar osjećaj je pokazati, a još i više, potvrditi drugima da smo u pravu! U tome ustrajemo gotovo svakodnevno, najčešće i bez svijesti o tome. Mi nemamo mehanizam koji će nas upozoriti da nismo u pravu. Tuđe neodobravanje u dijelu mozga zaduženom za preživljavanje upalit će glasni alarm i poslat će signal –  NAPADNUT SI! Kad se sljedeći put nađemo u sličnoj situaciji, umjesto da ulažemo trud i vrijeme u bezuvjetno uvjeravanje drugih da smo u pravu, možemo uložiti najmanje jednaki trud i vrijeme u razumijevanje razloga naših sugovornika za njihovo drugačije mišljenje. Uzajamno razumijevanje je vrhunac svake komunikacije. Dobri Savjeti zlata vrijede.

07.12.2022. (09:00)

Od 1. do 14. siječnja moći će se plaćati u kunama i eurima

Izbjegnite prevare kod prelaska na euro. Evo što savjetuje predsjednica Hrvatske udruge za zaštitu potrošača

Nemojte žuriti mijenjati kune u eure - platit ćete proviziju – narod.hr

Ana Knežević, predsjednica Hrvatske udruge za zaštitu potrošača i voditeljica projekta Tajni kupci, izdvojila je osam savjeta kako izbjeći prevare kod prelaska na euro:

  1. Nabavite paket euro kovanica
  2. Primajte kusur samo u eurima
  3. Od 15. prosinca do 15. siječnja 2023. nema naknade za podizanje gotovine na svim bankomatima
  4. Automatska konverzija je najjednostavnija opcija
  5. Pripazite na lažne novčanice
  6. Pripazite na lažne službenike na vratima
  7. Samo je jedan tečaj, razlike nisu dopuštene (1 euro = 7,53450 kuna)
  8. Sve uočene nepravilnosti i nezakonitosti prijavite Državnom inspektoratu. N1
04.06.2022. (17:00)

Spremate li se u planine...

HGSS-ovac o akciji spašavanja: Visio je na granama, držao se za njih kao mačak…

“Kada se ide na planinu treba se za nju pripremiti, treba znati kuda se ide, koliko će se na planini boraviti. Trebate se slojevito obući i obuti čvrste planinarske cipele, ponijeti kutiju prve pomoći, napunjeni mobitel, dosta kalorične hrane i izotoničkih napitaka. Obavezno uvijek nekome javite i obavijestite kamo idete. Važno je i da na planinu nikada ne idete sami“, istaknuo je HGSS-ov spasilac Mario Šaban. Prisjetio se i akcije spašavanja korejskoga turista u Nacionalnom parku Plitvička jezera. “Turist je fotografirao preko ruba i pao dolje. Visio je na granama, držao se za njih kao mačak. Kad sam sišao po njega, u akciji spašavanja morao sam polomiti dosta grana, a on me je u jednom trenutku pitao: ‘Pa kako? Vi lomite grane, a ovo je nacionalni park?’“. Slobodna

05.01.2022. (11:50)

13 stvari nikad ne biste trebali ostavljati u automobilu tijekom zime